DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 26th, 2022, the “Finnin the Food Bank” food drive raised 751 pounds of food to help those struggling with food insecurity. The generosity was raised through the efforts of the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Finnin family of dealerships to provide 625 meals to underserved community members in Dubuque through St. Stephen’s Food Bank.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 24 DAYS AGO