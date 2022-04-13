One person killed in Lincoln County crash

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley stated that a woman was arrested on April 1 after wrecking her vehicle with an infant child inside and being under the influence. Cecily Mae Overton, 31 of Boomer, is charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Death or Serious […]
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 3 in Hamlin has reopened Wednesday morning following a fatal crash. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near Blackberry Lane. Lincoln County dispatchers say two cars were involved. West Virginia State Police say Marvin Reynolds, 59, of Wayne County died in the...
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
MILFORD, Neb. — A Nebraska family leans on the community as they deal with an unimaginable loss. Three members of the Lauber family were on the way home from Texas when their small plane went down. Troopers say it crashed in Grant County, 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Rock, West Virginia was the second suspect to be sentenced to prison in a child neglect investigation in Mercer County. Dakota Scott Dillow was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, sexual assault, and malicious assault. Court documents state Dillow forced the 9-year-old […]
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia. During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
A jury has convicted a woman of murder in the death of newborn child authorities said was dumped in the woods in Ohio almost three decades ago. Jurors in Geauga County deliberated for a few hours Monday before reaching a verdict in the case of 51-year-old Gail Eastwood Ritchey of Euclid. Community members paid for […]
UPDATE: 4/10/22 6:50 P.M. — Cody Hager is charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Wanton Endangerment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and Malicious Wounding. According to McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy, multiple departments assisted in the investigation including the Gilbert Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
UPDATE (April 6, 2022) — South Charleston Police Department said an elderly man was trying to park his car and pushed the accelerator instead of the brake. He struck a parked car where a woman was loading groceries, which caused her own car to move and hit her. The woman went to the hospital with […]
