ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sokoman Reports Additional Strong Results from the Barge Drill Program Moosehead Project, Central Newfoundland

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMH-21-323 - 4.05 m of 14.55 g/t Au incl. 1.15 m of 57.99 g/t Au from 31.70 m. MH-21-335 - 3.10 m of 15.80 g/t Au incl. 1.60 m of 29.93 g/t Au from 92.90 m. MH-21-338 - 5.80 m of 7.05 g/t Au incl. 2.40 m of 15.43 g/t Au...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Northern Superior Further Expands Gold Footprint in Multiple Directions from RC Drill Program and CBSZ Area, Defines Additional Gold Targets Initiates 7 Hole (2,000m) Core Drill Program Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp

(*CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant 640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Au Resource) SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the results from the recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drill program. Release Highlights. Significant expansion of the CBSZ...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Aztec - Kootenay JV Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from California Zone at Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico; Intersects 0.87 gpT Au over 152.4 m Including 2.05 gpT Au over 33.5m

Initial gold results from 8 additional drill holes still pending. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces that it continues to intersect broad well mineralized gold mineralization from the 2022 RC drill program at the California target on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico. Results for hole CAL22-012 returned 152.4 metres grading 0.87 gpT Au including 33.5 metres grading 2.05 gpT Au.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: Status report from backed-up West Coast ports

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: 'We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge#The Eastern Trend#Sokoman Minerals Corp#Sicnf#The Moosehead Project#Eastern Trend Fault#The Main Eastern Trend
charlottenews.net

Exploration Program Underway on Surge Battery Metals 100% Owned Northern Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSX.V:NILI), (OTC PINK:NILIF), (FRA:DJ5C), is pleased to announce additional soil geochem sampling is underway to complete the soil survey previously cut short by poor weather conditions at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada. The program is scheduled to be completed before the end of the month.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
charlottenews.net

Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project where pure geophysics and boots on the ground exploration has led to the discovery of what is believed to be the possible Neil vein extension.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Gratomic Announces Agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces that it has retained the services of Zimtu Captial Corp (Zimtu) out of Vancouver British Columbia. Zimtu will be paid $200,000 CDN for a 12-month term. Zimtu Capital Corp. is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
charlottenews.net

Reyna Silver Discovers High-Grade Gold Zone in The Northeastern Part of Batopilas Project Highlights Include 3.65m Grading 8.18 g/t Au Including 1.65m Grading 12.75 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) ('Reyna' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from 19 holes totaling 7964 meters (m) of the 10,000-meter Stage 1 drilling program, on its 100% owned Batopilas Project in southwestern Chihuahua, Mexico. This drilling program follows up on high-grade gold values discovered during a 2021 trenching program (See press release of February 4, 2021), and subsequent high-silver and gold mineralization intersected in Hole BA21-30 (See press release of September 8, 2021).
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

RYAH Group Inc. Nominates New CEO and Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH):. The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. David R. Richards, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., FIoD, FRSA, C. Psych., has been nominated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RYAH Group Inc., subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Li-Metal Provides Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Li-Metal') (CSE:LIM) (OTC PINK:LIMFF) (FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update. Scale Up of Anode Production Facility. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
charlottenews.net

Angle PLC Announces Poster on Parsortix System Presented at AACR 2022

PARSORTIX SYSTEM RESULTS PUBLISHED AS A POSTER AT LEADING CANCER CONFERENCE AACR 2022. Poster demonstrated use of Parsortix workflow for triple negative breast cancer. GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / ANGLE plc ('the Company') (AIM:AGL),(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Company has presented a poster showcasing the Parsortix® system at the American Association for Cancer Research Conference (AACR) 2022, held in New Orleans, United States on 8-13 April 2022.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Jericho Energy Ventures Set to Capitalize on Strong Global Petroleum Demand

JEV's oil and gas portfolio continues to see steady production; Company intends to move back into development mode to meet growing demand and increase revenues. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(OTC:JROOF) (Frankfurt:JLM0) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on its Mid-Continent oil and gas portfolio, which is benefitting as a result of dramatic, recent increases in global demand for petroleum products.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

BeMetals Commences 2022 Drill Program at the Kato Gold Project in Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of its initial phase of diamond drilling at the wholly owned Kato Gold Project ('Kato' or the 'Property') in Hokkaido, Japan. HIGHLIGHTS:. Diamond drilling operations at Kato have...
WORLD
charlottenews.net

Lithium Corporation Comments on Tesla Rumor

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to inform shareholders that, contrary to a press release issued by unknown parties on the 12th of April and rumors circulating on social media, we have not received so much as an expression of interest from Tesla, Inc. and no employees have left Lithium Corporation to take up employment with Tesla. We would be happy to chat with Elon if he was inclined, but presently there is no relationship between the two companies.
ELKO, NV
charlottenews.net

Diamcor Mining Inc. Announces Participation at the NobleCon 18 Annual Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI), (OTCQB-DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor will attend and be presenting at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Thursday April 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET in Seminole Ballroom A. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our Breakout Sessions scheduled on Wednesday April 20th, 12:15 pm ET - Table 4 and 3:15 pm ET - Table 12.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
charlottenews.net

Applied Minerals Receives Order for Its AMIRON Iron Oxide for Use in Biogas Application

EUREKA, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Applied Minerals, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'AMI') (OTC PINK:AMNL), a leading producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides for high-value industrial applications, is pleased to announce it has received an initial purchase order for 86,400 lbs. of its AMIRON iron oxide for use as a hydrogen sulfide scavenger in a biogas application.
EUREKA, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy