Aztec - Kootenay JV Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from California Zone at Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico; Intersects 0.87 gpT Au over 152.4 m Including 2.05 gpT Au over 33.5m

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to inform shareholders that, contrary to a press release issued by unknown parties on the 12th of April and rumors circulating on social media, we have not received so much as an expression of interest from Tesla, Inc. and no employees have left Lithium Corporation to take up employment with Tesla. We would be happy to chat with Elon if he was inclined, but presently there is no relationship between the two companies.

ELKO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO