San Francisco, CA

Oncology Pharma Completes Feasibility Phase of its Licensed Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System to Treat Cancer

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma ('The Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial feasibility phase of its licensed dactinomycin nanoemulsion. The successful completion of the feasibility stage marks the initial planned milestone for this development...

www.charlottenews.net

technologynetworks.com

New Advances in Cancer Drug Discovery

Cancer encompasses a large group of complex multifactorial diseases, which are characterized by the rapid and uncontrollable proliferation of abnormal cells. Although much progress has been made in recent decades, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million lives lost in 2020. As a result, scientists are continuing to look for more effective treatment strategies.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Angle PLC Announces Poster on Parsortix System Presented at AACR 2022

PARSORTIX SYSTEM RESULTS PUBLISHED AS A POSTER AT LEADING CANCER CONFERENCE AACR 2022. Poster demonstrated use of Parsortix workflow for triple negative breast cancer. GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / ANGLE plc ('the Company') (AIM:AGL),(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Company has presented a poster showcasing the Parsortix® system at the American Association for Cancer Research Conference (AACR) 2022, held in New Orleans, United States on 8-13 April 2022.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Li-Metal Provides Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Li-Metal') (CSE:LIM) (OTC PINK:LIMFF) (FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update. Scale Up of Anode Production Facility. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Worried about my drinking water if that fish had so many drugs in its system | Letters

Prescription drugs contaminate the fish we eat, study concludes | March 6. Finding 16 pharmaceutical drugs in one bonefish from South Florida is alarming and deeply troubling, especially in light of all of the pharmaceuticals, hormones and other chemicals that are present in our wastewater, coupled with the full-court press from state and local officials to make us use recycled wastewater so that the state can continue to grow and grow.
TAMPA, FL
charlottenews.net

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches Innovative New CBD Horse Paste

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ('Panacea' or the 'Company'), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products for people and pets, announces the launch of their new Calmolyte CBD Horse Paste. According...
GOLDEN, CO
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Treating colorectal cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating colorectal cancer. Cancer inside the colon and cancer inside the rectum often are referred to together as colorectal cancer. Approximately 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

What Doesn't Workers' Comp Insurance Cover? by biBERK Business Insurance

Workers' compensation insurance-also called workers' comp insurance and workman's comp insurance-is crucial coverage for every company that has employees. In most cases, it's required by law. Workers' comp insurance provides financial protection to employees and the companies where they work. It can keep both parties from facing serious financial burdens...
SMALL BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

TCR UK establishes marketing partnership with SEO agency Woya Digital

In a move that will improve online visibility and increase audience numbers for the TCR UK Championship, a partnership has been secured with specialist search marketing and SEO agency Woya Digital. Organisers are confident that an increase in search engine rankings will not only generate a boost in exposure for...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

The E-commerce Marketing Giant Leefire Initiates Its "Branch" Program

Leefire which was founded in 2017 has become a leader of the global e-commerce marketing service, providing numerous opportunities for people to create wealth for over 2.5 million users. Both new and old members can easily earn rewards on Leefire. In order to provide users with more opportunities to create...
INTERNET
charlottenews.net

Kueski Pay Emerges as Preferred Payment Method for Mexico's Largest E-Commerce Event, Company Becomes First Fintech Main Sponsor

With HOT SALE expanding to omnichannel for the first time, consumers can now make card-free payments online & in-store with Buy-Now, Pay-Later product Kueski Pay. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced it will be the first non-bank Main Sponsor for Mexico's 'HOT SALE', which is the country's largest sales campaign that offers access to discounts and exclusive promotions on a wide variety of products and services. HOT SALE is organized by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) to promote the digital economy and highlight the benefits of e-commerce for companies and consumers.
RETAIL
charlottenews.net

Major League Football Announces Partnership With Capital Raise Agency

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / MLFB is pleased to announce our latest partnership with Capital Raise Agency. We have spent several weeks vetting multiple Investor marketing agencies and have determined that the Capital Raise Agency is a valuable addition to our funding platform moving forward. They will be supplementing our efforts to market the current REG A+ financing and more specifically with our longer-term goal of reaching a broader base of investors. Our primary focus to grow and ensure sustainability for MLFB continues and this addition to our 'toolbox' benefits our existing and future shareholders. There is no question that working with a great company like Capital Raise Agency is an intelligent way to move that forward.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
charlottenews.net

MSVI Subsidiary, Modular Systems, Inc., Secures Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Modular Units in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Modular Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) (OTC PINK:MSVI) has acquired marketing and distribution of Super Box modular units from Super Box, Inc. The Super Box modular buildings (20'x 8' x 8') have been manufactured and used for anything from agricultural to emergency housing relief, utility, office, storage, mining, and research since 2007 in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, and are now available in the U.S. under the name of Super Box.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

NUMISME: CRYPTO'S FIRST CASH PROTOCOL - PAY WITH CASH AND RECEIVE CHANGE BACK ELECTRONICALLY

If there was ever a universal truth to which we could all agree, it would be change. An unequivocal reality of the cosmos, change is constant. Despite emotions, thoughts, or actions, change is an unstoppable force for which there is no immovable object. As creatures of comfort and habit, we often go out of our way to avoid or ignore changes, negative and beneficial. The world's financial systems are no exception to this universal law. Technological improvements have progressed the digitization of currency, moving us closer to cashless societies and away from physically held currency. Many people fear this technological shift with our monetary system will be government controlled, leading to the loss of financial freedom. Therefore, private and/or decentralized organizations are essential moving forward. These improvements in technology also make innovative tools possible, which can provide people more control and power over their finances than ever before. NumisMe is one of those innovations and may forever change the way the world thinks about physical change.It's time for ¢hange. Physical currencies and loose change are on their way towards extinction. Physical money can be lost, stolen, damaged, even intentionally thrown away due to its perceived lack of value or cumbersome nature. This attrition results in billions of dollars disappearing every year. Imagine making a cash purchase without the need to receive physical change, but instead receive it electronically? What if we were free to send, spend, or save our digitized cash and coins as we see fit, and also invest it through the world of decentralized finance?What is NumisMe?Built on the concept of progressive decentralization, NumisMe is the only crypto purchasing cash protocol committed to the digitization of all loose change. Powered by NUME, the world's first cryptocurrency which can be bought directly with cash, saving and investing has never been easier. When a cash purchase occurs, a customer can choose to "NumisMe" the remaining change directly into their APP. Participating retailers then scan the QR code displayed by the customer's NumisMe app, using the merchant software integrated with their POS system, triggering an immediate electronic ACH transfer. The possibilities with this onramp from fiat to digital currency is unprecedented.What does NumisMe do?Users can store and save their change securely in the NumisMe APP. As a digital store of funds, NumisMe can also provide a debit card, virtual or physical, to fulfill banking roles and offer a digital onramp to those without traditional banking services, requiring only Wi-Fi to do so. NumisMe offers many services offered by traditional banks such as account and transaction viewing and balance sheets. By connecting a bank account, users can choose to send accumulated change from the NumisMe app to that bank account. The app also offers a peer-to-peer function allowing users to send funds to anyone, anywhere, anytime, provided they're a NumisMe APP user.At its innovative core, NumisMe users can instantly purchase the company's ERC-20 NUME tokens with their saved change. This allows them to reap the benefits of RFI-static rewards for holding NUME. Users can also choose to stake their NUME into a DeFi savings account, resulting in additional growth beyond holding the token. With the door to DeFi opened through purchasing NUME, the ability to swap their NUME with Ethereum or other ERC-20 tokens becomes possible. NumisMe provides those without banking access a gateway into crypto, and serves as an alternative outlet for those affected by cryptocurrency restrictions or bans from regional regulations and centralized banking. NumisMe hopes to significantly increase the adoption of crypto globally, by providing a direct avenue to crypto and removing the middlemen. A Better FutureNumisMe empowers everyone through their visionary technology, providing tools they need to make every dollar and cent count. Mainstream awareness of cryptocurrency is growing, but entering and navigating the space is still difficult. NumisMe provides a perfect alternative method of entry which could lead to a tidal wave of mass adoption into crypto. With the inevitable digitization of all physical currency, the future appears cloudy to many. NumisMe hopes to be part of the solution which makes that future clearer and brighter for all.Website: https://numisme.io/Media Contact.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada. OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ('NeonMind'' or the 'Company'), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers.
MENTAL HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: 'We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number...
INCOME TAX

