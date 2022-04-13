ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gilbert Gottfried had voice to make you laugh

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09T82z_0f7qnzcW00
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday at the age of 67. Associated Press

When cable television was still getting off the ground in the late ’80s, the USA Network decided to show movies on Saturday nights.

The list of movies on “Up all Night” however, were not overwhelming. They were B and C films that had been around the block a few times.

USA, however, figured out a way to get people to watch — by hiring Gilbert Gottfried as host and turning him loose. Viewers would look forward to the commercials because Gottfried would use those breaks to make you laugh. The breaks didn’t last long, but Gottfried didn’t need that much time.

His voice was irritating, but it also made him stand out.

Gottfried died Tuesday at the age of 67 from myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy.

Gottfried was known for a lot more than his “Up All Night” appearances. He was in several movies and also was a voice in many animated films, including “Alladin.” He was a guest on many talk shows.

His crude humor often got him in trouble. He lost his job, for example, as the Aflac duck when he made cracks about an earthquake disaster in Japan. Gottfried, however, always bounced back.

His voice could be annoying. Because of its content, however, Gilbert Gottfried became a star.

CNN struggles

Streaming services are supposed to be the wave of the future in television.

The future, however, can’t wait. Many networks are also doing well in the present.

There’s been success launching streaming networks, such as Peacock, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, and HBO Max.

There’s always an exception, however — while some streaming services have exceeded projections, there’s one that has stumbled out of the starting blocks.

The New York Post is reporting that CNN+, which was launched on March 29, has attracted less than 10,000 paid customers — at $5.99 per month — in its first two weeks on the air.

Even for a brand-new streaming service, that has to be considered a disappointment, especially when you consider that CNN spent more than $250 million to get the new channel up and running.

After one year, CNN was hoping to get 2 million subscribers. Even if CNN gave it away, it would be difficult to reach that goal.

Here’s the problem — there are three news channels on basic cable, CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC. There doesn’t seem to be the need to pay for another one.

CNN did hire Chris Wallace away from Fox News to be the drawing card of CNN+. Viewers will watch him, but they don’t seem to want to pay extra for him.

With a customer base of less than 10,000, CNN+ is a stream that has dried up before it ever had a chance to get rolling.

Musical masters

A pair of music shows were at the top of the ratings chart Monday.

The CMT Music Awards finished No. 1, but only by the margin of a molecule over ABC’s “American Idol.”

The CMT Awards racked up an audience of 5.328 million viewers for CBS, while “Idol” was right behind at 5.306 million.

The top dramas were on Fox, where “9-1-1” brought in 5.058 million viewers and “9-1-1 Lone Star” grabbed 4.243 million.

Monday’s usual ratings leader, “NCIS,” was pre-empted because of the music awards.

WWE Wrestling, meanwhile, dominated the top tier of the cable rankings as it usually does. It took the top three slots among viewers 18-49, while “Below Deck” on Bravo was fourth.

The highest overall audience was pulled in by Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” which delivered 3.4 million viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who returned from hiatus to announce that she’s limiting her cable appearances to one per week, finished 34th with an audience of 2.1 million.

After Maddow, however, the next highest MSNBC show was “Reidout,” which finished 84th.

What that means is that MSNBC may have a rough time when Maddow goes into semi-retirement. The network will have to develop another star in a hurry.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Gilbert Gottfried’s wife Dara Kravitz?

GILBERT Gottfried was a famous comedian, voice actor, and podcast host, who died on April 12, 2022. We know a lot about the man behind the jokes, but who is Gottfried's wife Dara Kravitz?. Who is Dara Kravitz?. Dara Kravitz is a film producer, and podcast producer, who has experience...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Gilbert Gottfried honored by 'Aladdin' on Broadway

Gilbert Gottfried was honored by Broadway's "Aladdin" cast at the close of Tuesday night's show. The tribute to the comedian came hours after Gottfried's family announced his passing on social media. "Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend," Don Darryl Rivera, who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Espn#Cnn#Cmt Music Awards#The Usa Network#Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2#Aflac#Peacock
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Inside Gilbert Gottfried’s emotional and comedy-filled funeral

Gilbert Gottfried was remembered by family and friends at a tear-filled funeral in New York City. Page Six was inside the Riverside Memorial Chapel early Thursday, where we witnessed the comedian’s loved ones share heartfelt stories that made guests both laugh and cry. Gottfried’s longtime pal Jeff Ross specifically had the crowd in stitches, eulogizing his “brother” – who died on Tuesday at the age of 67 – as a man “survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo.” The “Roastmaster General,” 56, then praised Gottfried for his ability to make people laugh for half...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
371
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy