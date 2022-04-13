Gilbert Gottfried had voice to make you laugh

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday at the age of 67. Associated Press

When cable television was still getting off the ground in the late ’80s, the USA Network decided to show movies on Saturday nights.

The list of movies on “Up all Night” however, were not overwhelming. They were B and C films that had been around the block a few times.

USA, however, figured out a way to get people to watch — by hiring Gilbert Gottfried as host and turning him loose. Viewers would look forward to the commercials because Gottfried would use those breaks to make you laugh. The breaks didn’t last long, but Gottfried didn’t need that much time.

His voice was irritating, but it also made him stand out.

Gottfried died Tuesday at the age of 67 from myotonic dystrophy type 2, a form of muscular dystrophy.

Gottfried was known for a lot more than his “Up All Night” appearances. He was in several movies and also was a voice in many animated films, including “Alladin.” He was a guest on many talk shows.

His crude humor often got him in trouble. He lost his job, for example, as the Aflac duck when he made cracks about an earthquake disaster in Japan. Gottfried, however, always bounced back.

His voice could be annoying. Because of its content, however, Gilbert Gottfried became a star.

CNN struggles

Streaming services are supposed to be the wave of the future in television.

The future, however, can’t wait. Many networks are also doing well in the present.

There’s been success launching streaming networks, such as Peacock, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, and HBO Max.

There’s always an exception, however — while some streaming services have exceeded projections, there’s one that has stumbled out of the starting blocks.

The New York Post is reporting that CNN+, which was launched on March 29, has attracted less than 10,000 paid customers — at $5.99 per month — in its first two weeks on the air.

Even for a brand-new streaming service, that has to be considered a disappointment, especially when you consider that CNN spent more than $250 million to get the new channel up and running.

After one year, CNN was hoping to get 2 million subscribers. Even if CNN gave it away, it would be difficult to reach that goal.

Here’s the problem — there are three news channels on basic cable, CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC. There doesn’t seem to be the need to pay for another one.

CNN did hire Chris Wallace away from Fox News to be the drawing card of CNN+. Viewers will watch him, but they don’t seem to want to pay extra for him.

With a customer base of less than 10,000, CNN+ is a stream that has dried up before it ever had a chance to get rolling.

Musical masters

A pair of music shows were at the top of the ratings chart Monday.

The CMT Music Awards finished No. 1, but only by the margin of a molecule over ABC’s “American Idol.”

The CMT Awards racked up an audience of 5.328 million viewers for CBS, while “Idol” was right behind at 5.306 million.

The top dramas were on Fox, where “9-1-1” brought in 5.058 million viewers and “9-1-1 Lone Star” grabbed 4.243 million.

Monday’s usual ratings leader, “NCIS,” was pre-empted because of the music awards.

WWE Wrestling, meanwhile, dominated the top tier of the cable rankings as it usually does. It took the top three slots among viewers 18-49, while “Below Deck” on Bravo was fourth.

The highest overall audience was pulled in by Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” which delivered 3.4 million viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who returned from hiatus to announce that she’s limiting her cable appearances to one per week, finished 34th with an audience of 2.1 million.

After Maddow, however, the next highest MSNBC show was “Reidout,” which finished 84th.

What that means is that MSNBC may have a rough time when Maddow goes into semi-retirement. The network will have to develop another star in a hurry.