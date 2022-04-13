Mexican-inspired food truck with 'wild-game flair' to open at Desert Door distillery

The food truck will be serving Mexican-inspired, wild game fare, including duck tinga tacos. (Lo Salvaje)

Desert Door Texas Sotol is welcoming a new food truck to its Driftwood distillery. Called Lo Salvaje, it is asking hungry sotol sippers to be adventurous.

Lo Salvaje combines "Mexican-inspired haute cuisine" with wild game like quail and boar. The food truck is owned by Jesse Griffiths, from Austin farm-to-table restaurant and butcher shop Dai Due, and Josh Crumpton, steward of Spoke Hollow Ranch and owner of Spoke Hollow Outfitters. The chef will be Stephanie Stackhouse, formerly of Dai Due.

“The name is a reference to the wild. The unspoiled open spaces where you find wild game,” Griffiths said in a release. “Hunting has really instilled in me a respect for the whole animal and its environment. That’s really influenced how I cook.”

Lo Salvaje chef Stephanie Stackhouse comes from Austin farm-to-table restaurant Dai Due. (Lo Salvaje)

Lo Salvaje opens on Tuesday, April 19 with a WILD Card Dinner . Visitors who purchase a $14 ticket will get fed from the truck, plus a chance to win a $100 bar tab from Desert Door.

The opening night menu will feature one main item, the Wild Boar Hamburguesa, a spiced boar patty with mayacoba beans, onion, bacon, sauce especial, and jalapeño salsa on a potato roll. The regular menu will feature a variation of the Wild Boar Hamburguesa, but with an antelope and bacon patty instead.

The opening night menu for Lo Salvaje will feature the Wild Boar Hamburguesa. (Lo Salvaje)

Other menu items include a fried quail sandwich, duck tinga tacos with wild boar chorizo, sweet potato tots — customizable, of course, to include wild boar guisada — and buñuelos for dessert. San Antonio native Crumpton urges diners to not focus so much on the "wild" portion of "wild game."

“Jesse’s done a masterful job with the menu,” he said in a release. “If you don’t have experience with wild game you might think it’s more suited for an adventuresome palette, but these dishes prove otherwise. This is just great tasting food.

After the WILD Card Dinner, Lo Salvaje will be open on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

