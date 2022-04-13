ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio McCreless Library reopens after $2.5 million renovations

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P55kt_0f7qn5iR00
Former District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran speaks during the 50th anniversary party for the McCreless Branch Library in 2016. Her sister Phyllis Viagran will speak at the reopening on Saturday. (Edward A. Ornelas, Staff / San Antonio Express-News)

The McCreless Branch Library on the Southeast Side is finally reopening after closing two years ago for extensive renovations. The library at 1023 Ada Street will reopen on Saturday, April 16, at 11:00 a.m., according to a news release.

The McCreless library closed in November 2020 for a $2.5 million renovation funded by the 2017 bond . The renovations are part of larger renovations that occurring across the system, including a fresh coat of paint at the library downtown.

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Library Director Ramiro Salazar, and SAPL Board Representative for District 3 Josie Martinez will speak on the day of reopening.

The renovations include improved spaces for children and teens, new technology, improvements to the facility’s common spaces, meeting and study room upgrades, and renovated restrooms. Renovations also add the fifth Learn at San Antonio Public Library center to the system, which offers technology training, career assistance, and ESL and GED services.

"The long-awaited improvements to this location have lived up to our high expectations," said Salazar in the news release. "The result is a state-of-the-art library that offers expanded programs and services."

Regular hours resume Monday, April 18. The McCreless Branch Library is open Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. and then Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All San Antonio library locations will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.

