It’ll be an eclectic weekend in Syracuse, with everything from Verdi’s “Don Carlos” to a horror film festival to an 8-piece brass band concert (plus, the Oscars! Check out what you need to watch to hold your own at a screening party). It’s the last couple of days of Maple Weekend, so head out to your nearest maple farm for pancakes and sweet treats. There’s also a sampling event at McCarthy Mercantile this weekend, with a spread of $1 snacks from vendors around Syracuse, and then a charity clothes swap the next day. The Palace Theater in Eastwood will screen classic horror flicks and or Syracuse University will host a comic book-con focused on diversity and inclusion. There’s a car show too, a book sale and a presentation on the only woman ever to have won a Medal of Honor.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO