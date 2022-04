CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 18 devices have been installed in the Tennessee river that have the ability to remove up to 3,000 pounds of trash annually in Chattanooga. TDOT has teamed up with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and other partners to establish a network of devices, called Seabins, which are automated litter and debris removal devices, according to a press release.

