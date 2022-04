Climate campaigners have condemned reports that Shell is reconsidering its decision to pull investment from the controversial Cambo North Sea oilfield, saying any such move would be a “giant step” in the wrong direction.It has been reported that the oil and gas giant is reconsidering its plans to scrap development of the Cambo oilfield off the Shetland Isles.The BBC quoted sources close to the matter as saying the economic, political and regulatory environment had changed since it made its decision to pull investment from Cambo oilfield in December, even if the company’s official position had not. Reports of Shell reconsidering...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 24 DAYS AGO