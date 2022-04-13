ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City man charged with burglarizing apartment

By Ron Zeitlinger
 3 days ago
A Jersey City man was arrested and charged after he was caught trying to burglarize a home, authorities said. Bilal Simmons, 21, of Ocean Avenue, was taken into...

