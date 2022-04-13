Jersey City man charged with burglarizing apartment
A Jersey City man was arrested and charged after he was caught trying to burglarize a home, authorities said. Bilal Simmons, 21, of Ocean Avenue, was taken into...www.nj.com
A Jersey City man was arrested and charged after he was caught trying to burglarize a home, authorities said. Bilal Simmons, 21, of Ocean Avenue, was taken into...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0