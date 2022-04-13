ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Edmunds: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Subaru BRZ has been completely redesigned with more power, sleeker looks and improved handling. But...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Is The New Subaru BRZ A Top 3 Performance Car In The World? WCOTY Says Yes

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ just secured one of the top three spots for the prestigious World Performance Car of the year award. Here’s why the BRZ could win it all. Is the all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ one of the best performance cars in the world? The next-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86 are nominated by the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) and are now among the top three finalists in the performance car category.
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram 1500 TRX

We’re living in a golden age of off-road pickup trucks that you can buy straight from the factory, and the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are the most high-profile examples. They’re similar in many respects and offer full-size truck utility combined with exceptional high-speed desert-running performance. But there are some differences that make each performance pickup unique. Which truck is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts break down the pros and cons of each to find out.POWER AND ACCELERATIONThe F-150 Raptor comes with a turbocharged V6 that generates an imminently respectable 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. But...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Mx 5 Miata#Mazda Miata#Subaru Brz#Sports Car#Vehicles#Miata Rf

Comments / 0

Community Policy