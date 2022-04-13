More spring snow today; Warmer later this week

After a cold start to the week, it's starting to feel like spring again!. Another round of wet weather will continue across the north in the morning. A mix of mainly light rain and snow showers is likely in the valleys, but as it warms up most of it will change over to rain. There will likely be a lull in precipitation this afternoon, but a cold front will bring a better chance of valley rain and mountain snow this evening. Snow levels will be at about 6,500 ft. Warmer, dry air will move into Southern Utah today.
Comments / 0