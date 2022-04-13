ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

More spring snow today; Warmer later this week

By Damon Yauney
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be spring, but you still need a winter coat!. More snow is expected across Northern Utah today, although it should be lighter than on Monday and Tuesday. Showers will be most likely...

www.fox13now.com

