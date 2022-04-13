Gov. Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Elwood fire chief

HOLDREGE – Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Holdrege today to meet with local residents following the outbreak of the Road 739 fire. Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Holdrege Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper counties.

