Elwood, NE

Gov. Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Elwood fire chief

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull....

kearneyhub.com

Related
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset of March 27, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, Albright died on March 23, 2022, at the age of 84. Officials said that she was the first female U.S. Secretary of State. Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:. “Madeleine Albright was an extraordinary woman and trailblazer who selflessly served our...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Government
Lincoln, NE
Elwood, NE
Nebraska State
abc27 News

Pennsylvania flags to fly half-staff for late PSP Troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Following the fatal crash Monday morning that killed two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and a civilian, Governor Tom Wolf has called for all Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds. The flags will fly at half-staff until Friday, March 25, to honor Trooper Martin […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Gov. Ricketts visits Arapahoe, site of Road 739 fire

HOLDREGE – Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Holdrege today to meet with local residents following the outbreak of the Road 739 fire. Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Holdrege Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper counties.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Jeremy Feusner elected chief of Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

KEARNEY — Jeremy Feusner has been elected the newest chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. Feusner was elected by his peers Thursday during KVFD’s annual election meeting. He replaces Jim Tacha who served the last seven years as chief. Tacha will remain on the department as a volunteer.
KEARNEY, NE
Pete Ricketts
Kearney Hub

Firefighters pay tribute to one of their own in Elwood

ELWOOD — Firefighters from more than 25 Nebraska departments paid tribute to the life of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull Wednesday in Elwood. Krull died Thursday when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood that has now burned 35,000 acres.
ELWOOD, NE

