Karolyn Marie Seidelmann Masters

Janice Marie Feeley Dougherty passed away on April 10, 2022. With her limitless compassion, impeccably sharp wit, and her classically trained contralto voice, she charmed neighbors and friends in her hometown of Waltham, where she grew up, and in Bedford, where she and Dash raised their family and lived on Concord Road for forty-four years. A former Waltham High School Varsity Hockey Cheerleading Captain, she was an avid figure skater in her day. You never saw her without her lipstick, clip-on earrings, and perfectly coiffed hair (even when the multiple bouts of cancer she faced with her trademark perseverance and positive attitude left her dependent on Paula Young Wigs for her hair stylings). She made people laugh, she had nanny-isms her family will be quoting her with for generations to come, and she loved fiercely. Nanny was a real person. Jan was not only a real person but a miracle and legend for all the battles she triumphed on the battlefield of life. She was honest to a fault. We loved her and we miss her greatly already.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO