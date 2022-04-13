ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Karolyn Marie Seidelmann Masters

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago

Karolyn Marie Seidelmann Masters passed away on April 10, 2022. Born in Camden, NJ, Mrs. Masters enjoyed many...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: How Big is a Fire Station?

Bedford Town officials have been reluctant to share information regarding basic features of a proposed new fire station at 139 Great Road. Therefore, an informed understanding of the scope of such a project requires a look at neighboring community’s fire stations. The attached photos show Lexington’s 4-bay Fire Station...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Minuteman Bikeway Extension ~ Annual Town Meeting 2022

The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension is on life support, after town meeting Monday failed to authorize acquisition of easements needed to complete the project. Although 60 percent of nearly 600 voters approved Article 11, that proposal included acquisition by eminent domain, which requires a majority of at least two-thirds. That caught a lot of people by surprise, as it was only acknowledged after the vote.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Former Bedford Resident in the Eye of a Storm

We often joke in The Citizen’s editorial meetings that there seems to be a Bedford connection to everything if you look hard enough. That obviously is an exaggeration, but at times it sure feels true. Still, a Bedford connection to a tornado in Texas? Meet Liz Creason, Bedford High School graduate of 2013.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Update from Superintendent Conrad ~ March 30, 2022

This past weekend the Bedford Public Schools was made aware of a highly inappropriate TikTok video that was posted publicly last week on an individual student’s social media account without approval or consent and remains under investigation by the Bedford High School administrative team. Bedford Public Schools (and our...
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woburn, MA
Obituaries
City
Camden, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Lexington, MA
Ocean City, NJ
Obituaries
City
Woburn, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Kids’ Club 2022-23 ~ Membership Opens on Friday, April 1, at 10:30 AM

Bedford Recreation Kids’ Club is happy to announce the opening of membership for the 2022-2023 summer and school year at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 1. Membership qualifies your child for all Kids’ Club programs from the first day of Summer Fun 2022 (scheduled for June 21, 2022) through the last day of school in 2023. Children entering Kindergarten may begin attending Kids’ Club during the summer on or after their 5th birthday.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Agnes ‘Asha’ Kelnhofer

Agnes ‘Asha’ Kelnhofer passed away on April 8, 2022. Born in Prague, she began a journey with her family to escape their war-torn country in 1947. A Bedford resident since 1979, Mrs. Kelnhofer was an active member of St. Michael Parish and a 32-year member of the Bedford Garden Club where she served as president from 1996 to 1998.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Thank you, Bedford!

The Rotary Club of Bedford would like to thank the citizens of Bedford for their generosity! Hundreds of personal items were donated on Election Day, March 12, 2022, at JGMS. Two very full carloads of toiletries and paper goods were dropped off at the Middlesex Community College Food Pantry in Bedford on Tuesday, March 15 to the amazement and gratitude of Jonathan Crockett, Coordinator of Health and Wellness at MCC. It was a great joy for the Rotary Club of Bedford to partner with the voters in supplying the food pantry with some of their most needed items. Thank you!
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Janice Marie Feeley Dougherty

Janice Marie Feeley Dougherty passed away on April 10, 2022. With her limitless compassion, impeccably sharp wit, and her classically trained contralto voice, she charmed neighbors and friends in her hometown of Waltham, where she grew up, and in Bedford, where she and Dash raised their family and lived on Concord Road for forty-four years. A former Waltham High School Varsity Hockey Cheerleading Captain, she was an avid figure skater in her day. You never saw her without her lipstick, clip-on earrings, and perfectly coiffed hair (even when the multiple bouts of cancer she faced with her trademark perseverance and positive attitude left her dependent on Paula Young Wigs for her hair stylings). She made people laugh, she had nanny-isms her family will be quoting her with for generations to come, and she loved fiercely. Nanny was a real person. Jan was not only a real person but a miracle and legend for all the battles she triumphed on the battlefield of life. She was honest to a fault. We loved her and we miss her greatly already.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Grace Chapel
The Bedford Citizen

State House Internship

Representative Ken Gordon is accepting applications for college-level internships in his office during Summer 2022. Internships at the State House are unpaid. Any college student is welcome to apply. Applicants with a connection to the Rep. Gordon’s district, (Bedford, Burlington, or Wilmington) will be given preference. While each internship...
WILMINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Destination Imagination ~ Bedford’s 2021-2022 Season was Filled with Accomplishments

Creativity. Flexibility. Resilience in the face of setbacks. Collaborative problem-solving. Synthesizing different opinions and areas of expertise into a coherent whole. These skills have defined our collective character over the course of our two-year COVID pandemic… but for more than 100 Bedford students cultivating these lifelong traits has been considerably more fun. The Destination Imagination program (DI) is an interdisciplinary, project-based learning activity that integrates ways for students to access science, engineering, visual arts, and social-emotional learning opportunities, to name a few.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Student Honored as Delegate to National 4-H Conference

As an active member of 4-H, Bedford High School sophomore Harrison Sachs is connecting to the town’s agricultural past – and the nation’s technological future. Sachs was the only Middlesex County delegate to the recent National 4-H Conference in Washington, DC, and one of seven students representing chapters in Massachusetts.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy