Weather IQ: How pollen impacts us in the Carolinas

A cold front is set to swing across the Southeast this weekend. Ahead of the front a line of strong to possibly severe storms is possible on Saturday. Once the front clears, temperatures will be noticeably cooler for Sunday. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, Saturday is a WJCL 22...
Sea level rise is a real threat to the Carolinas and the rest of the U.S. coast in coming decades. A recent report by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. coastline will rise as much by 2050 as it has in the previous century. That amounts to around a foot by mid-century.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornadoes are the most intense of weather events, but they are not as large as most others. Check out the trivia question and find the answer below. I really can’t offer many hints except to say this is the average. We have seen some big ones and many small ones.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As snow is melting, garden workers are bringing out plants for customers to purchase. Coming into the first week of spring, local experts say it’s best to wait on weather conditions to be consistent before planting. “Make sure that our soil temperatures have reached at...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong storms swept through the Carolinas Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and several tornado warnings. While rain generally puts a damper on the day, some were rejoicing that the rain, at the very least, should wash away the brutal pollen. Or does it?. THE SOURCES.
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according […]
National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures look to carry us into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature sunshine, light winds, and highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. Changes begin on Sunday as a gusty south wind develops, which will warm temperatures well...
Severe weather can happen at any time of the year. Thankfully, we’ve got four severe weather specialists just next door in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. It’s their job to alert you when severe weather strikes. It’s our job to make sure we’re prepared and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.
Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon to early evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The overall chance of severe weather is 'slight', but some impacts may include heavy downpours, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Please stay...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - With any severe storm heading our way, the crashing, rough surf always draws the curious eyes of Dauphin Island vacationers like Jim Bickford. “I came out just to see what the water was doing,” he said. “It’s always so interesting, especially at high-tide here.”
