ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather IQ: How pollen impacts us in the Carolinas

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe middle of April is officially...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

The impact of sea level rise in North and South Carolina

Sea level rise is a real threat to the Carolinas and the rest of the U.S. coast in coming decades. A recent report by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. coastline will rise as much by 2050 as it has in the previous century. That amounts to around a foot by mid-century.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen#Carolinas
WNCT

National Weather Service confirms tornado in North Carolina

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according […]
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Nice weather to carry us into the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures look to carry us into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature sunshine, light winds, and highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. Changes begin on Sunday as a gusty south wind develops, which will warm temperatures well...
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND TV

How to be prepared for bad weather

Severe weather can happen at any time of the year. Thankfully, we’ve got four severe weather specialists just next door in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. It’s their job to alert you when severe weather strikes. It’s our job to make sure we’re prepared and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Impact Weather Day for Wednesday...tracking severe thunderstorms

Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon to early evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The overall chance of severe weather is 'slight', but some impacts may include heavy downpours, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Please stay...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy