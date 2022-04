Tonight will turn out to be partly cloudy. It won’t be too cool for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A warm front will shift through the area on Wednesday. We’ll turn breezy and milder with times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area during the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll still be quite mild on Thursday but a cold front through the area will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will diminish as we head through the afternoon with clearing before evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO