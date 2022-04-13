ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Management Lessons From Kmart's Fall

By Suzanne Lucas
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst job I ever had was for Kmart. It was the summer of 1992, and I took a summer job at Kmart after my first year of college. It was close to our house, and they were hiring, so why not?. Even though I was 19 and my...

www.inc.com

Comments / 14

Kate Parrish
3d ago

My sister worked for k-mart in the early ‘90s. Her manager actually told her to avoid customer interaction if at all possible. If they cornered her, she was to show them what they were looking for, and get away. No small talk allowed. This, they said, was so the customer spent their time shopping, not talking to employees. Boy did that idea catch on. These days, it’s virtually impossible to find a helpful, or friendly employee anywhere.

Reply(1)
5
Brenda Dakake
3d ago

I used to work for Kmart also. That's exactly how it was run....but if you notice thats how Walmart is acting now. (in my area)

Reply
5
Related
ComicBook

Former Kmart Shoppers Mourn That the Once Retail Giant Only Has Three Stores Left

The rise of digital retailers like Amazon has led to the death of hundreds of retailers around the country, from mom-and-pop shops to big box retail giants. Of the latter, few brands have had a steeper fall than Kmart. Founded in 1899 by S. S. Kresge, the store revolutionized the way customers shopped, and became one of the most ubiquitous companied in the United States all the way up through the 1990s. Yesterday, though, a New Jersey location announced its closure -- a move that will leave only three stores left. And people who grew up at a time when Kmarts were everywhere...well, they're not OK.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AOL Corp

Kmart is almost extinct. Now, nostalgic shoppers are sharing how much the store meant to them.

As one of the last remaining Kmart stores prepares to close, nostalgic Kmart shoppers are taking to Twitter to share their favorite memories of shopping at the retail chain. Only three brick and mortar Kmart stores remain in the U.S., located in Miami, Fla., Westwood, N.J. and Bridgehampton, N.Y., and news of the superstore chain becoming nearly extinct has prompted fans to share incredible memories and moments experienced in the store: ones that go far beyond typical shopping experiences.
WESTWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Business
Local
Utah Business
City
Saint George, UT
State
Utah State
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmart
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy