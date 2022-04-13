ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WI

Teen Dies By Suicide Over Instagram, Snapchat Addiction: Lawsuit

By Dane Enerio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 17-year-old Wisconsin boy died by suicide more than seven years ago after becoming addicted to social media, a lawsuit alleged. Christopher J. Dawley, of Salem, shot himself with a 22-caliber rifle on Jan. 4, 2015, after texting his friend, "God speed," and posting, "Who turned out the light?" on his...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Salem, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Salem, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
studyfinds.org

Female nurses twice as likely to die from suicide as other women

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Burnout among healthcare providers may have hit new levels during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the stress from long hours and constant exposure to severely ill or deceased patients can take a massive toll on mental health. In fact, according to a highly alarming study, female nurses are twice as likely to die from suicide as other women.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Prevention#Smvlc#Meta Platforms Inc#Snap Inc
WIVB

Sheriff: Starpoint middle schooler facing felony over Snapchat threat

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Starpoint middle schooler has been charged with a felony after authorities say he threatened violence at the school over Snapchat. On Sunday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a Snapchat photo indicating possible violence against Starpoint Middle School. An investigation...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Police: Pakistani Men’s Threats Led to Teen’s Suicide

A Saint Lawrence County teen is dead after what appears to have been a suicide following a coercion scheme. The New York State Police say they were called to a home in Lisbon, New York on March 3, 2022 for a reported suicide of an 18-year-old female. According to a written release the NYSP says that, according to their investigation, the young woman, identified as Shylynn Dixon, had allegedly shared nude photographs with at least one person online. That person then allegedly tried to coerce her "by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites."
LISBON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MedicalXpress

Analysis of Reddit forum suggests experience of non-suicidal self-harm shares characteristics with addiction

A large majority of individuals who reported and discussed non-suicidal self-injury on the social media platform Reddit described their experience in terms similar to those used to diagnose substance use disorder, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health, who analyzed more than 350,000 posts and comments. People who posted from 2010 to 2019 on a forum dedicated to discussion of self-harm, called r/selfharm, often directly referred to their self-injuring activities as an "addiction," citing cravings and escalating severity or tolerance, and regularly used terms employed by people recovering from substance use disorders, such as getting "clean" or "relapsing." The study, published in Journal of Behavioral Addictions, was conducted by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of NIH.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy