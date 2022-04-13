ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ALERT CENTER: Suspect caught; latest news on the Brooklyn subway shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
News 12's Alexa Farrell is in the Alert Center with the latest news on the subway shooting in Brooklyn.

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Brooklyn convenience store

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying identify a pair of suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn convenience store clerk at gunpoint.It happened at the Fulton Smoke & Convenience store on Crescent Street at around 11:30 a.m. back on March 14.Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 34-year-old worker while the other went behind the counter and stole cash from the register and other items.The suspects also stole the worker's cellphone, police said. The worker was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

