ALERT CENTER: Suspect caught; latest news on the Brooklyn subway shooting
News 12's Alexa Farrell is in the Alert Center with the latest news on the subway shooting in Brooklyn.
News 12's Alexa Farrell is in the Alert Center with the latest news on the subway shooting in Brooklyn.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0