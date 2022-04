Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE has been a lingering, unanswered question for several months now. Bliss was originally written off TV following last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo surgery, then returned months later via pretaped vignettes of her going to therapy for her Fiend-esque persona and her obsession with Lily. She finally returned to action at Elimination Chamber in February, but hasn't been used on TV since. Even when fans have asked her why she's been gone, the former champion has been unable to provide an answer.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO