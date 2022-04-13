ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmore City, IA

Photos & Videos: Severe storm gallery

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

Tuesday night’s storms brought reports of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to northern Iowa. Take a look at some of the photos from the storm that were submitted by viewers.

Do you have images or videos to share with us, you can do it through our Photolink .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbbG4_0f7qaYwo00
    Willie Miller – Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAD9a_0f7qaYwo00
    Morgan Kent – Gilmore City Tornado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MW3n_0f7qaYwo00
    Ed Zimmerle – Cloud to Ground Lightning in Fort Dodge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225lq4_0f7qaYwo00
    Levi Gardewine – Gilmore City Tornado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eG8IZ_0f7qaYwo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKC70_0f7qaYwo00
    Chuck Haskin – Damage near Rutland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nx4G3_0f7qaYwo00
    Roger Riley – Golf Ball Size Hail near Gilmore City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Azusv_0f7qaYwo00
    Chuck Haskin – Damage near Rutland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKBKS_0f7qaYwo00
    Willie Miller – Large Divots from Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore CIty
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLh3c_0f7qaYwo00
    Tony Lanus – Hail in Gilmore City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhk8d_0f7qaYwo00
    Chris Manning – Des Moines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaSk6_0f7qaYwo00
    Tony Lanus – Clouds Lowering over Gilmore City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJHBB_0f7qaYwo00
    Bill Cran – Gilmore City Tornado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBEFP_0f7qaYwo00
    Sherry Abens
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOzzd_0f7qaYwo00
    Keith Bukowski – Storms clouds over Humboldt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U43Uc_0f7qaYwo00
    Ethan Ervin – Humboldt

Keep track of the weather conditions here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

