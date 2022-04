A 77-year-old driver was seriously injured after being rear-ended and sent into a telephone pole an Anne Arundel County crash Friday, April 16, authorities said. The man was behind the wheel of Honda heading north on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Ferndale, when he was rear-ended by a 41-year-old driver in a 2019 Volkswagen GTI around 6:05 p.m., county police said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 38 MINUTES AGO