To those of us that have lived in Western New York, this should not come as a surprise. We all love our Wegman's. When I find myself traveling to other parts of the country and going into their grocery stores, they all just seem to pale in comparison. I'm not sure what it is that makes Wegman's so special (Although their Chicken Finger Subs are amazing), but Wegman's employees are surely a big part of it.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO