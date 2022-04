Sprout in Battle Creek is one of the go-to spots in Southwest Michigan for locally sourced fresh food, along with the co-op that's located in Kalamazoo as well. Sprout has just announced that they'll now be expanding and opening a Co-op Market & Deli in a redeveloped historic building in downtown Battle Creek, MI, using a cooperative business model. The historical building they'll be located in is off of Michigan Ave & Carlyle St. Like with other co-ops, special benefits are given to those who financially contribute:

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO