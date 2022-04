FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Advocates who fought to keep a hospital from removing a baby girl from life support said Wednesday that her survival could create a ripple effect in parents standing up for medical decisions for their children.Tinslee Lewis made it home last week following more than two years of legal battles to prevent doctors from letting her die naturally.Her mother Trinity posted on Facebook that she was officially a "two carseat mom" with her daughter's move home."She's doing so good," she continued in the post.Born prematurely in 2019, Tinslee's body was unable to properly get oxygen into her...

