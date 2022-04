Hollywood’s biggest night is set to be held on March 27, and we have all the information on how you can watch it live at home!. The Academy Awards are back, and they’re expected to be better than ever. Following a pandemic-delayed ceremony in 2021, this year’s show is expected to be somewhat of a return to form. Especially when it comes to who’s hosting! Here’s everything you need to know in order to get ready for Oscars night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO