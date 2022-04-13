Stopped train creates traffic problems in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A Pan Am Railways freight train stopped in Portland Wednesday morning, blocking several busy roads. The train was...www.wmtw.com
when you make a news article it should probably be truthful information since I'm staring at the train still blocking to roads with traffic backed up for miles...and it's now 8:50 still no sign of movement... another news outlet that can't be honest..
