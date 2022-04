Creamed peas are a classic side dish that’s easy to pull together and always feels special. Until the 17th century, peas were mainly available as a cheap dried pantry staple to get people through the winter. They would need to be cooked for hours on the stove to reconstitute. These days, of course, we have the luxury of eating peas anytime of year because they’re flash-frozen when they are at their most delicious and nutritious. For a true treat, though, snag these fresh, ephemeral legumes in early spring when they’re in peak season.

