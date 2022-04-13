Jobs of the week, April 13

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard.

Ventum is hiring a Customer Experience Coordinator and a Warehouse Associate. Ventum was founded by a team of athlete-engineers in order to create high-performance, luxury bicycles backed by innovative engineering. Their gravel, road, and triathlon bikes are designed, tested, and assembled to order in North America and delivered directly to your door with an easy assembly process to get you on the road as quickly as possible.

CAKE, Garden Cafe at Park City Gardens, BalletNEXT, Talisker Club, Hotel Park City, University of Utah Health and Hemped Park City are all hiring as well.

Employers, are you hiring? Your first job post is on the house!

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter