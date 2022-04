GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A bizarre burglary case in South Jersey. Police have arrested a suspect who they say is stealing women’s underwear. Eyewitness News has exclusive video of the suspect at the scene of one of the crimes. Eyewitness News spoke off-camera with the roommate of one of the victims. She says the victim is shaken up after coming face-to-face with the burglary suspect inside her bedroom but is glad to hear the suspect is now off the streets. Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows the man police believe is responsible for breaking into multiple homes in Glassboro to...

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 22 DAYS AGO