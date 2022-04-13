SNAPSHOT: Saratoga Springs Firefighters Autism Awareness

HONOR A DECEASED VETERAN PROGRAM: The Rensselaer County Honor a Deceased Veteran Program will honor Henry E. Leavitt at this month’s ceremony, to be held on Monday April 11, 2022, at 08:30, in the Legislative Chambers, Third Floor of the County Office Bldg. located at 1600 Seventh Avenue, Troy, NY. Henry served in the United States Army during WWII as a Draftsman with a Combat Engineer Company within the 20th Armored Division which helped to liberate the Dachau Concentration Camp in 1945. His military awards included the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. Henry was a Dairy Farmer who also worked with NY Telephone and Verizon locally as a linesman, installer, and test board technician. He loved gardening and shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends. Point of Contact is The Rensselaer County Veterans Service Agency at 518-270-2760.

TROY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO