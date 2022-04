UTICA — Nicole Condon-Shih has been named dean of the School of Art at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. She is currently the chair of the Foundation Department and an associate professor at the Cleveland Institute of Art. In her new position, which will begin July 1, Condon-Shih will serve as the chief administrative officer of the Munson-Williams School of Art division, comprised of PrattMWP College of Art and Design and the Community Arts Education Program.

