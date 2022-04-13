ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fishermen rescue girls swept out to sea

Three fishermen in California decided to stay on the water a little longer one day. They didn't know that decision could have been the difference between life and death for two teens swept out to sea. Two 16-year-olds are home safe after almost drowning while swimming in the ocean...

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
Polygon

The next Sea of Thieves adventure is a daring sea fort rescue

The next Sea of Thieves adventure starts on Thursday, and it tasks pirates with the goal of saving the poor denizens of Golden Sands Outpost. Adventures are a relatively new addition to Sea of Thieves; these limited-time narrative events are meant to add a sense of liveliness to the world. Even if players weren’t there for the first Adventure, they can tag in for this one.
VIDEO GAMES
KCBD

US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys. Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Middletown Press

Off-duty Greenwich firefighter rescues girl from Waterbury fire

WATERBURY — A Greenwich firefighter is receiving praise from town officials after he responded to a fire in an apartment complex while off-duty, rescuing a child in the process. Doug Howley, a Greenwich firefighter, was driving to a birthday party in Waterbury Saturday afternoon when he noticed a fire...
WATERBURY, CT
WSFA

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her. In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to...
DEL RIO, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

5 rescued from roof of home in Whitehall Twp. fire

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Lehigh County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of South Third Street in Whitehall Township. The fire chief said police officers and firefighters helped five people get down from the roof. He said the...
WHITEHALL, PA

