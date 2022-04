Lansing City Council members have approved a bid for the Independence Day fireworks display from the same company the city has used since 2019. Matt Schmitz, director of community and economic development, said the contract with Victory Pyrotechnics is not to exceed $25,000 for the display, which council members recently determined will be in Towne Center, rather than Bernard Park. Construction will be underway at the park at that time.

LANSING, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO