Daylight shows tornado damage to parts of Iowa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILMORE CITY, Iowa — A day after astrong line of storms brought tornadoes to Iowa Tuesday, damage reports are coming in from several towns. National Weather Service meteorologists say up to 10 tornadoes were reported across northern Iowa Tuesday. Viewer photos show...

