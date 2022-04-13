ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

Hamagrael Elementary raises over 25K with Kids Heart Challenge

By Cheyenne Wallace
 3 days ago
DELMAR — Hamagrael Elementary hit a major milestone last week with the Kids Heart Challenge after 18 years of existence.

Hamagrael has participated in the program since 2005 and has now raised $250,383.94. The Kids Heart Challenge is a fundraiser put on by the American Heart Association educating people of all ages about heart health. The program has been run by physical education teacher Chris Berschwinger since the beginning.

“It’s something I’m really proud of for our little school to do a quarter of a million dollars for such a good cause and teach kids about helping others,” he said.

The fundraiser usually runs for about a month each school year. In 2005, the school raised about $10,000. This year, students raised more than $21,000. The donations go directly to the American Heart Association to help educate every American on how to live a healthy life and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Although online donations have made it easier to raise funds, students still learn about helping others. Students also learn about healthy lifestyles which remains the same mission from 18 years ago. Hamagrael students also explore how to keep a healthy heart and lifestyles after they’ve started their health journeys. 18 years down and there seems no sign of stopping.

“I can’t believe the number,” Berschwinger said. “We’re going to keep going.”

Post Register

Alturas Academy elementary kids raise almost $7K for Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS — Community Food Basket Idaho Falls executive director, Ariel Jackson, received an amazing phone call this week letting her know that the fourth- and fifth-grade students from Alturas Academy had raised an astounding $6,800 for the emergency food agency that distributes food across the street from the school.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City
Delmar, NY
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton elementary school raises $36,000 for heart research

Valley Catholic Elementary School raised the most funds for the Kids Heart Challenge out of all schools in the region.Valley Catholic Elementary School raised over $36,000 as part of the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge. The Kids Heart Challenge is an in-school curriculum that raises funds for the organization and encourages students to work on their physical and emotional well-being. At Valley Catholic, 219 students participated in activities in school and at home to raise $36,269 — the highest amount of any participating school in Oregon and Southwest Washington. A D V E R T I S I N...
BEAVERTON, OR
WHEC TV-10

Annual Heart Walk & Run will return, aiming to raise $650K

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The annual Heart Walk & Run will return to Rochester on Thursday, June 9 to raise money for the American Heart Association. The goal of the event is to raise $650,000 for the nonprofit, which it will use to fund heart disease research and initiatives for healthcare treatment accessibility.
ROCHESTER, NY
Leavenworth Times

Anthony Elementary students compete in squat challenge

Anthony Elementary School students have out-squatted the competition and placed in the top 10 among 660 participating classrooms in a recent competition hosted by Hy-Vee. Anthony students did squats throughout February while learning about health and the importance of exercise. Anthony joined the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club to provide resources, activities and fun challenges to keep children engaged and active in the classroom.
FITNESS
Harvard Health

Large alcohol study challenges heart health claims

A large study challenges the theory that light alcohol consumption benefits heart health, suggesting instead it may be attributed to other lifestyle factors common among light to moderate drinkers. Published in JAMA Network Open, the research was led by a team from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of...
HEALTH
#Heart Health#Physical Education#Charity#Hamagrael Elementary#The Kids Heart Challenge
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WZOZ 103.1

Big-Hearted Oneonta Boy Donates Gift Bags To Kids With COVID

We all know someone who goes way above and beyond to serve their community and one such person in the Oneonta, NY community is longtime resident Megan Tannenbaum who created a "The Great Crayon Project" in 2018 with the simple desire to upcycle broken or unwanted used crayons into new, multi-colored crayons in a variety of shapes. She exchanges old unwanted crayons for the new ones in a wide variety of shapes that she and her children make. This whole idea has become so successful that Tannenbaum and her family, since they started The Great Crayon Project, have donated over 7,074 crayons, exchanged over 5,108 crayons, and donated over 10,522 school supplies items after selling crayons in their online store! It's gone national and it's all not-for-profit. Look how cool these crayons are!
ONEONTA, NY
WTWO/WAWV

Ouabache Elementary School presents “Lion King Kids”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Ouabache Elementary School is roaring back from COVID with a production of Lion King Kids. Students performed tonight and will also be performing on March 22nd and the 23rd, in the gym at 6 P.M. This production was made possible through a grant from the Vigo County Education Foundation. 2022 […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Heart & Vascular recognizes Mitchell County EMS with challenge coins

ALBANY — Phoebe Heart & Vascular has started a new tradition of presenting challenge coins to individuals who go above and beyond caring for patients and community members. Phoebe presented challenge coins to Mitchell County Emergency Medical Services paramedics Charles Avery and Tammye Atkinson last week for their quick action and life-saving interventions that saved a patient experiencing a heart attack.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
