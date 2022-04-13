Hamagrael Elementary raises over 25K with Kids Heart Challenge

DELMAR — Hamagrael Elementary hit a major milestone last week with the Kids Heart Challenge after 18 years of existence.

Hamagrael has participated in the program since 2005 and has now raised $250,383.94. The Kids Heart Challenge is a fundraiser put on by the American Heart Association educating people of all ages about heart health. The program has been run by physical education teacher Chris Berschwinger since the beginning.

“It’s something I’m really proud of for our little school to do a quarter of a million dollars for such a good cause and teach kids about helping others,” he said.

The fundraiser usually runs for about a month each school year. In 2005, the school raised about $10,000. This year, students raised more than $21,000. The donations go directly to the American Heart Association to help educate every American on how to live a healthy life and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Although online donations have made it easier to raise funds, students still learn about helping others. Students also learn about healthy lifestyles which remains the same mission from 18 years ago. Hamagrael students also explore how to keep a healthy heart and lifestyles after they’ve started their health journeys. 18 years down and there seems no sign of stopping.

“I can’t believe the number,” Berschwinger said. “We’re going to keep going.”