Law Enforcement

Man jailed after police seize crime gang's 250kg drug haul

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car wash owner has been jailed for seven-and-a half years after importing a large quantity of an anaesthetic used to bulk out cocaine. John Jackson, 33, helped smuggle 250kg of benzocaine - a quantity which could have been used to produce at least 500kg of street cocaine. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 10

Jackie Conlan
1d ago

Reading world news keeps the public in the US from reading about sniff and Snort and the China deal.

Reply
3
