ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried aerial bomb, experts say

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uuhjt_0f7qUmvK00

SARAJEVO, April 13 (Reuters) - A Soviet-era reconnaissance drone that crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb last month without causing any harm to residents carried an aerial bomb that exploded after hitting the ground, a panel of experts said on Wednesday.

The investigators did not want to reveal the drone's intended target or who had sent it, but Hungary had said that the Tupolev TU-141 drone was detected by radar in Hungarian airspace after being detected over Ukraine, and had entered Hungary via Romanian air space. read more

The drone, flying at 1,000 metres, flew from Hungary on March 10 and crashed seven minutes after entering Croatia's air space, the Croatian government had said.

Both Hungary and Croatia are NATO members.

The incident occurred two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation", which Western nations term an unprovoked attack.

A detailed analysis of its metal fragments showed that the drone carrying an OFAB 100-120 aerial bomb hit the ground because of parachute failure, but no traces of military explosives, such as Trinitrotoluene (TNT), were found on it, Ivana Bacic, an expert on explosives, told a news briefing in Zagreb.

The bomb was charged by unconventional organic powder which the explosion tore down to the gases so it was not possible to identify it, Bacic said.

The investigators said 96 vehicles were damaged by the explosion near Jarun lake in Zagreb, estimated to have cost 600,000 kuna ($86,090).

They declined to say who might have sent the drone and why, saying it was part of a defence ministry investigation.

($1 = 6.9694 kuna)

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Head of Russian navy meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - Tass

April 16 (Reuters) - The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Russia said on Thursday the Moskva had sunk after an...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Aerial Bomb#Soviet#Croatian#Tupolev#Hungarian#Romanian#Nato#Ofab#Tnt
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Hungary
Radar Online.com

One Million Sign Petition Demanding Vladimir Putin Face 'Nuremberg-Style' Trial

More than one million people have reportedly signed a petition demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin be forced to undergo a “Nuremberg-style” trial for his alleged war crimes against Ukraine. According to Daily Star, 1.3 million people and counting are demanding Putin face an investigation for his actions. Article...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. is reportedly planning on sending captured Soviet-era tech to Ukraine

In a recent Whitehouse press release, it has been announced that various Soviet-era anti-aircraft defense systems acquired by the United States over the years are to be gifted to Ukrainian military forces to aid in their fight to defend their country. First reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these systems were initially captured by the United States through a variety of means for intelligence analysis and training purposes.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy