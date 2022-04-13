ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Monsoon apologises after non-binary customer was refused entry to dressing room

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFLVC_0f7qUfkF00

Monsoon has apologised to a non-binary customer after they said they were not allowed to try on clothes because of their “ gender assigned at birth”.

Charlie Moore, who is chair of the Young Liberals’ West Midlands group, posted about her experience on Twitter this week.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Hi Monsoon UK, just been in your Bham store to try on a couple prom dresses [sic], but was told I wasn’t allowed to because of my gender assigned at birth.

“Could you confirm if this is company policy? Thanks.”

Moore’s tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times and garnered more than 6,000 likes since she posted it on Monday.

Respondents to the tweet were outraged, with some saying they would take their business elsewhere if the retailer did not take action.

“Monsoon is one of the main places I shop,” said writer Sara Gibbs, who has written for TV panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report . “It’s where I buy all my presents for friends and family and half my wardrobe is Monsoon. If this is not addressed and made right, I will never shop there again.”

Another regular customer who is a trans woman wrote : “One of the first clothing items I ever bought was from your store! If you intend to ban me from being your customer in future, do let me know and I will pass the message on.”

Monsoon has apologised and opened an investigation into the incident, insisting that all its dressing rooms are “open and available to all our customers”.

The high street fashion brand replied to Moore’s tweet , asking them to get in touch to “explore this further with you”.

“If you would be comfortable to do so, we would like to welcome you back into our store where we would be happy to help you find your perfect prom dress, and it’s on us,” Monsoon continued.

“Everyone deserves to feel magical for prom so we hope this gets your prom journey on the right foot again and hope you find something you love.”

Moore replied to the company’s tweets to acknowledge them and confirm that they had gotten in touch via email.

Earlier this month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) published new guidance on how single-sex services, such as changing rooms, bathrooms and domestic abuse refuges should be run and what kind of access trans people have to them.

Under the Equality Act 2010, providers cannot discriminate against a person based on sex or gender reassignment.

However, exceptions are made where access for certain groups can be modified or limited with a “legitimate aim”.

According to the new guidance, such single-sex services can remain as such in certain circumstances, but they should be open to trans people wherever possible.

Exceptions are only acceptable if there are “proportionate and justified reasons”, the EHRC said.

The Independent has contacted Monsoon for comment.

Comments / 23

Mpski
2d ago

if you was born a girl you go to the girls dressing room if you was born a boy stay in the boys dressing room because if I catch you going into the girls dressing room were my daughter and her friends are i promise you will be leaving the store by ambulance

Reply
11
I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

Real women don't want pretend women in the dressing rooms or restrooms

Reply
29
Lalaine Lewis
2d ago

nonbinary is just a new word for desperately seeking attention.

Reply
20
Related
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Harry and Meghan go for a spin in mini cars driven by children at Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been taken for a spin by a couple of young drivers in mini cars at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.Harry and Meghan hopped into miniature open-topped Land Rover vehicles driven by two little girls ahead of the event’s opening ceremony in The Hague.The duke also took part in the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge, sitting in the front passenger seat and helping to navigate a course of bridge structures, ramps and rocks.Jaguar Land Rover provides financial backing for the games.The couple, who could be seen holding hands, arrived at the Zuiderpark around...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Prom Dresses#Domestic Violence#Dressing Rooms#Uk#Charliesnovella
The Independent

Teachers forced to ‘pop pills’ over excess workload, union told

Teachers have been forced to pop pills to cope with increasing workload, a teachers’ union has been told on Saturday.Member Owain Morgan-Lee told the Nasuwt teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham that many colleagues had been signed off as “long-term sick, because they’re popping pills to try to cheer themselves up because the job is dragging them down to a point where their health is in a serious, serious, condition”.“It’s grinding down our morale, grinding down the good teachers of the UK,” he said.Mr Morgan-Lee said that at a recent wellbeing session at his school he had considered whether he...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy