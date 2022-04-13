Morning Call editor with ALS: Confronting my greatest fear – losing my voice

A nightmare jolts me awake at 4:37 a.m.

My thoughts grow darker than the room as I replay the dream:

------

ALS has pummeled me, leaving me with a computer as my only way to communicate. I slump in my wheelchair, just inside the kitchen of the house where we raised our children.

I watch my wife and two grown daughters lean in close around the table, sometimes touching hands when telling a story. They talk over each other, bursting into laughter.

I desperately want to join in.

This is my home. This is my family. This is my world.

Now, though, I am an outsider.

I am a ghost.

------

That’s when I wake. I gloom in the dark.

For more than two years since my diagnosis, I willed myself to stay focused on the present. I knew this disease would kill me. But I fixed my eyes on the ground in front of me and refused to lift my gaze to the black clouds.

While I slept, my subconscious clamped my eyes open like in “A Clockwork Orange” and made me stare at the terrifying sky.

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, prevents the brain from communicating with the muscles. It has relentlessly destroyed my ability to walk, feed myself and take a shower.

These losses have been excruciating. And now ALS has turned its attention to destroying the muscles that control my speech.

Increasingly, I struggle to pronounce words, I slur and I grow weary trying to converse in a noisy restaurant.

Losing my voice seems unbearable. Is there anything more personal than a person’s speech pattern — the pitch, timbre, pace and intonation?

I have said, only half jokingly, that I should have become a voiceover actor. As a teenager, I delighted in imitating Kermit the Frog and the Swedish Chef. I have for decades let loose with my Tigger whoop and my Scooby snicker. I have watched with envy how comedian Tom Kenney made a career out of voicing a boisterous square sponge.

And while not as distinctive as SpongeBob’s, I am known for a raucous laugh that reverberated through Syracuse and Allentown newsrooms.

So is there a way to prepare for The Day the Vocal Cords Die?

Surprisingly, yes.

Leave it to my wife to discover the options and pursue them. In retirement, Mel has taken on the full-time role of ALS advocate.

First, she submitted reams of paperwork through a state agency designed to help people with disabilities keep working. It provided me with voice-to-text software so I can write and edit with little use of my increasingly useless fingers.

Anticipating the loss of my voice, the agency then had me try out eye gaze computers.

These amazing machines track the movement of your eyes on the screen. In this way you can open programs and documents, and then type words by looking at letters on a digital keyboard.

Former NFL player Tim Green, who has ALS, wrote his latest book using one of these computers, a Tobii Dynavox Eye Tracker. The agency just submitted my order for the same device.

Next, Mel applied for a Voice Banking grant from Team Gleason, a generous nonprofit led by another NFL player with ALS.

Foundation founder Steve Gleason is no longer able to speak. But he recorded phrases when he still could. Voice Banking allows him to write using eye tracking technology and then transmit that message in his voice.

On June 2, Gleason was included on a video broadcast at Major League Baseball games for Lou Gehrig Day. Gleason broadcast the final line of Yankees legend Gehrig’s 1939 farewell speech that included the immortal line, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

Gleason spoke these words from Gehrig: “So I close in saying that, I might have been given a bad break, but I have an awful lot to live for.”

With help from the grant, I worked with a speech pathologist to record seemingly random phrases designed to capture my speech patterns. Then a program created a synthesized version of my voice. That is available for when I need it.

That was the easy part.

The second step, called “messaging banking,” required me to think about expressions that I often say with my family, compile and then record them. These would be stored so, when my tongue is someday silenced, I can continue to tell my daughters, “I love my girlies.”

Mel and I decided to see if our daughters would want to participate. We realized this could be painful.

The next time we were all together, we asked Emily and Mathilde: Would you be willing to share expressions I should record? The goal would be to have words in my voice that could keep us connected.

The kitchen grew quiet as a funeral parlor. Our daughters clearly needed some time to process this.

Two days later, Emily shared an inspired idea: We should have a celebration built around food and the recording session.

I came up with the name: The Voiceover-And-Out Party.

So, over two days, we recorded more than 100 phrases, including “I’m a happy pappy,” “Give me a hug, little bug” and my late mother’s favorite expression that I have adopted, “God love ya.”

This all is giving me strength to face dark days ahead.

And I feel at peace knowing that I can tell my wife — right to the very end — “I love you to Pluto and back.”

Mike Hirsch of Lower Macungie is The Morning Call’s director of content/opinion and community engagement. He can be reached at mike.hirsch@mcall.com .