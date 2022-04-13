Allentown Fair 2022: First headliner announced and it’s the Dropkick Murphys

They are shipping up to Allentown.

Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys will rock the grandstand Sept. 1 at the 2022 Allentown Fair, organizers announced Wednesday. The band is the first headliner announced so far.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a band that sounds like the Dropkick Murphys. Their music is foot-stomping, thrashing and deeply Irish, blending a punk sound with bagpipes, accordions, rock guitars and more.

Formed in Quincy, Mass. in 1996, the Dropkick Murphys have a celebrated discography including 2005′s gold-selling “Warrior’s Code.” They are best known for their near double-platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” featured prominently in the 2006 Oscar-winning Martin Scorsese film “The Departed.”

The Dropkick Murphys have generated half-a-billion streams and sold-out gigs on multiple continents. On their 2012 album, “Signed and Sealed in Blood,” single “Rose Tattoo” graced Loudwire’s “Top 66 Best Of The Decade Rock Songs” at #21.

Along with their original material, the Dropkick Murphys bring their unique sound to cover songs about the working class including Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” and “Which Side Are You On,” popularized by Pete Seeger. One of their newest covers is of “We Shall Overcome.”

They also cover traditional Irish folk songs such as “The Fields Of Athenry” and protest songs like “Johnny I Hardly Knew Ya.”

In 2021, they returned with their tenth studio album, “Turn Up That Dial,” released by the band’s own Born & Bred Records. “Turn Up That Dial” is the band’s fourth consecutive Billboard top 10 album debut.

The Dropkick Murphys have been to the Valley before, including in 2017 when they performed at the former Sands Event Center in Bethlehem.

Celebrating 170 years, the 2022 Allentown Fair will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

Tickets, info: You can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. April 22 at the Fair Box Office on the Allentown Fairgrounds until 2 p.m. and online at Ticketmaster.com . Tickets are $49 and include admission to the Fair.

The Fair is also offering discount ride tickets, half-price Fair admission, and prepaid premium concert parking. For more information, visit the Fair’s website at www.AllentownFair.com .