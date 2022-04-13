ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Ex-Auburn D-lineman exits Jackson State, heads to transfer portal

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGys7_0f7qSrA900

Former Auburn defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr., one of the first FBS transfers to choose Jackson State after Deion Sanders took over has left the program.

The defensive tackle announced his transfer via a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing. I can only thank the man above for what he has done for me during my time at Jackson State. The love I have for Jackson and the people is unmatched. I will always cherish the moments I shared with my teammates, coaches, and students at JSU.

We made history in so many ways and I wouldn’t want it to happen any other way. Everyone’s path is different and that’s something I had to understand for myself. I want to thank my family for the support they bring, never missing a beat, and always being in my corner.

To my teammates, I want to thank y’all because y’all challenged me every day to be better and for always having my back. To the coaches, I can’t thank you enough for what you instilled in me and the challenges you put me through to be the best version of me. To the strength coaches, thank you all for investing into me to make me the best player I can be on and off the field. To Coach Prime, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me in with welcoming arms and giving me a fresh start and always wanting the best for me.

Sometimes God puts us in a position to better ourselves and that is what he is doing with me. I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal and finishing my senior season elsewhere.

Miller played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 before leaving the program.

He was a solid contributor along the defensive line for Jackson State last fall, putting up 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The post Ex-Auburn D-lineman exits Jackson State, heads to transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Wife Of Former Auburn Quarterback Releases Heartbreaking News

Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Wade Phillips Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

The XFL has finalized the hiring of all eight head coaches ahead of its inaugural season in 2023. League co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the final list during an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday. Among these notable names is former NFL...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more teams showing UNC basketball recruiting target

While it’s been rumored that the race for five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is coming to an end soon, two programs are making a final effort in trying to pull off a surprising commitment. Louisville and Oregon are the latest teams to enter the race for Jackson per a report. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that Oregon has offered Jackson and now Louisville is also getting involved by showing interest in the recruit. Former Duke assistant, Nolan Smith, is leading the way in Louisville’s pursuit of Jackson as he watched him at an AAU event last weekend down in Orlando. Smith also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#American Football#College Football#Auburn#Fbs#Jsu
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Adds Four-Star Edge Rusher to 2023 Class

Alabama collects its third commitment to the 2023 class after four-star in-state edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre made his decision on Thursday morning via social media. Pierre committed just two days before he was scheduled to appear at Alabama's annual A-Day game on Saturday, April 16. He thanked the ones who...
ALABAMA STATE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy