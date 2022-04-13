Ex-Auburn D-lineman exits Jackson State, heads to transfer portal

Former Auburn defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr., one of the first FBS transfers to choose Jackson State after Deion Sanders took over has left the program.

The defensive tackle announced his transfer via a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“This journey has been nothing short of amazing. I can only thank the man above for what he has done for me during my time at Jackson State. The love I have for Jackson and the people is unmatched. I will always cherish the moments I shared with my teammates, coaches, and students at JSU.

We made history in so many ways and I wouldn’t want it to happen any other way. Everyone’s path is different and that’s something I had to understand for myself. I want to thank my family for the support they bring, never missing a beat, and always being in my corner.

To my teammates, I want to thank y’all because y’all challenged me every day to be better and for always having my back. To the coaches, I can’t thank you enough for what you instilled in me and the challenges you put me through to be the best version of me. To the strength coaches, thank you all for investing into me to make me the best player I can be on and off the field. To Coach Prime, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me in with welcoming arms and giving me a fresh start and always wanting the best for me.

Sometimes God puts us in a position to better ourselves and that is what he is doing with me. I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal and finishing my senior season elsewhere. “

Miller played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 before leaving the program.

He was a solid contributor along the defensive line for Jackson State last fall, putting up 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

