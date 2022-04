UTICA — One of the most important goals for the Utica Comets this season has been to play meaningful games. With help from that record 13 consecutive wins and impressive 17-1-2-0 start to the season, the Comets – featuring that blend of veterans and New Jersey Devils prospects in the first season of an affiliation deal – have arguably exceeded expectations and put some distance between them and the other six teams in the North Division.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO