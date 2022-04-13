ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Eric Adams on subway shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of New York City remains in quarantine due to a COVID...

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams imposes new fire safety rules in NYC

NEW YORK -- More than two months after the tragic Bronx high-rise fire that killed more than two dozen people, Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order that creates new fire safety rules in the city.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, officials are now keeping tabs on every building.Memorial flowers have wilted and windows of empty apartments are boarded. Life will never be the same at Twin Parks North West, where 17 people died on Jan. 9 from a fire.At a nearby mosque, imam Musa Kabba said many surviving tenants are distraught and have moved away."It's our family, our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kisha Walker

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to Lift Mask Mandate for Students 5 Years- Old and Under Beginning April 4, 2022

NEW YORK, New York - New York City's youngest students have joined the freedom that upper-level students now enjoy, the freedom from wearing face masks in school. The celebratory news came to light today, Tuesday, March 22,2022 when Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision in the midst of his concern over a new variant of COVID-19 which is signaling to be the cause of a slight incline in cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
