Teacher accused of giving cocaine and alcohol to a minor in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A former Bartlesville High School teacher is facing several charges after he allegedly supplied alcohol and drugs to at least one minor, according to court documents.

Trey Cabler gave cocaine to a minor near Central Middle School and St. John’s Middle School last March, court records show.

He also gave the high school student, who was 17 years old at the time, several alcoholic drinks on at least two occasions, prosecutors allege.

According to state records, Cabler received his teaching certificate in 2018.

Cabler was employed as a language arts teacher at the high school from August 2020 until his resignation in March 2022, according to Bartlesville Public Schools.

Cabler appeared in court on Tuesday and plead not guilty. His bond was set at $50,000 and was asked to have no contact with any former Bartlesville High School students.

Full statement from Bartlesville Public Schools:

“Trey Cabler was employed as a language arts teacher at Bartlesville High School from August 2020 until his resignation in March 2022. The district is unable to comment on specifics regarding personnel matters, but the Bartlesville Public Schools takes student safety seriously and appreciates when students, parents, or community members report concerns. When there is a report of potentially serious employee misconduct, the district places an employee on administrative leave to prevent any additional student contacts on school property while the matter is investigated. Any students involved in the matter and their parents are notified, and the police are notified so that they can investigate.”

