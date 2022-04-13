ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Pierre receives national recognition for reliable electricity

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre City Electric Department is again getting noticed nationally for being a dependable power provider. The American Public Power Association has recognized them with an Excellence in Reliability Award. According to data compiled from APPA’s eReliability Tracker service, those served by...

drgnews.com

