Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison -Sky News

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A “fanatical Islamist” inspired by Islamic State was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess by knifing him to death...

