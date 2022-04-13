ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Suspect calls 911, confesses to holding elderly couple hostage for 2 days near Jacksonville

By 7 News WSVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEAR JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly couple from Florida fell victim to a disturbing crime in their own home. Authorities said a man tied them up and held them captive for two days — until the suspect called police on himself. Authorities made the disturbing discovery...

Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
